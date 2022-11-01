Provo woman escapes attempted kidnapping after trying to buy costume

A Provo woman managed to escape an attempted kidnapping after going to buy a hat for her Halloween costume on Monday.

Arriving at the home of 39-year-old Henry Swann, the college student in question was allegedly grabbed and pushed into a room after completing the transaction for the costume accessory. An arrest report says that Swann used both of his arms to grab the student by the waist before taking her phone away. Swann also attempted to remove his shirt during the attempted kidnapping.

The victim was able to punch Swann and bite his finger, causing him to release her. She then escaped and called the police, who swiftly arrested Swann, who now faces charges of kidnapping.