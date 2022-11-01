© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Provo woman escapes attempted kidnapping after trying to buy costume

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 1, 2022 at 7:10 AM MDT
A graphic logo for the Provo City Police on top of handcuffs illuminated by flashing red and blue lights
Fox 13 News

A Provo woman managed to escape an attempted kidnapping after going to buy a hat for her Halloween costume on Monday.

Arriving at the home of 39-year-old Henry Swann, the college student in question was allegedly grabbed and pushed into a room after completing the transaction for the costume accessory. An arrest report says that Swann used both of his arms to grab the student by the waist before taking her phone away. Swann also attempted to remove his shirt during the attempted kidnapping.

The victim was able to punch Swann and bite his finger, causing him to release her. She then escaped and called the police, who swiftly arrested Swann, who now faces charges of kidnapping.

Tags
Utah News UPRProvoHalloweenKidnapping
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content