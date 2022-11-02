Woman recovering in hospital after shot by stray bullet at an Ogden Halloween party

A woman is currently in the hospital after an alleged shooting at an Ogden Halloween party that took place early Sunday morning.

Officials with Ogden Police say that the shooting took place in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue after a verbal disagreement broke out when a group of people were told to leave the party in question.

When the disagreement escalated into violence, an unidentified individual fired shots at the home, with one of the stray bullets hitting a woman in her lower leg. Currently, police believe that the rounds weren’t fired at anybody in particular, but that they were just fired at random.

The woman hit by the stray bullet was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition. As of now, no arrests have been made and an investigation was launched for the shooting.