Waste not: Fairview resident offers household recycling tips

Recently attention has been drawn to the importance of keeping everyday resources out of the landfill. Many items such as paper, cardboard, glass and plastic can be reused or recycled. Recycling bins are located in various places throughout Cache Valley. You can also recycle items in your own home.

You don’t have to wait to start recycling to use the containers, say, for planting seeds in them in the spring. You can start now by collecting items so that you have them when you need them.

When Terri Linden of Fairview, Idaho, saw a children’s show on television many years ago, it showed how a family recycled everything they could for one year. She was the Cub Scout master at the time and thought that recycling would be a good project for the Scouts to do. “So I taught a lesson on recycling emphasizing it was one way to help save the earth by not taking up the land, plus it was economical to recycle and would also save money,” Linden said. “I grew up with the old saying ‘Use it up, wear it out, make do, or do without’”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.