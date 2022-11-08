Mike Lee wins re-election to the U.S. Senate

Utah Sen. Mike Lee was re-elected Tuesday night, defeating independent Evan McMullin.

The race was the closest general election Senate race Utah has seen in decades. Utah Democrats chose to throw their support behind McMullin, rather than run a Democratic candidate. Earlier in the night, Utah Democratic Party Communications Dierctor Ben Anderson told UPR that was the right decision.

Mike Lee joins Utah's four U.S. House Representatives in retaining his seat. Republican Reps. Blake Moore, Burgess Owens, John Curtis and Chris Stewart also won re-election, according to race calls from the AP.

As of 11:48 Tuesday night, Lee held 55% of the vote to McMullin's 41%.