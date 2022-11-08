© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay up to date on the latest election results, as well as local and national coverage here.
Utah News

Mike Lee wins re-election to the U.S. Senate

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published November 8, 2022 at 11:52 PM MST
Mike Lee, a white man with brown hair, gestures with his hands.
Gage Skidmore
/
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/

Utah Sen. Mike Lee was re-elected Tuesday night, defeating independent Evan McMullin.

The race was the closest general election Senate race Utah has seen in decades. Utah Democrats chose to throw their support behind McMullin, rather than run a Democratic candidate. Earlier in the night, Utah Democratic Party Communications Dierctor Ben Anderson told UPR that was the right decision.

Mike Lee joins Utah's four U.S. House Representatives in retaining his seat. Republican Reps. Blake Moore, Burgess Owens, John Curtis and Chris Stewart also won re-election, according to race calls from the AP.

As of 11:48 Tuesday night, Lee held 55% of the vote to McMullin's 41%.

Tags
Utah News Mike LeeEvan McMullin2022 ElectionsUPR
Emily Colby
Emily Colby is a recent USU graduate in political science. She grew up listening to NPR in the car with her mom, but she fell in love with radio at UPR. Emily spent four years producing Access Utah and now manages UPR's website. She has also worked on the Utah Women and Leadership Podcast, and sometimes fills in as a host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Colby
Related Content