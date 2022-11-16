Salt Lake City man arrested for assaulting two strangers at park

A man was arrested in Salt Lake City on Monday morning after allegedly assaulting two people at Warm Springs Park.

56-year-old Michael Patterson is currently facing several charges including failure to remain at an accident involving injury, aggravated assault, and assault. Patterson allegedly assaulted two random strangers in the parking lot of Warm Springs Park including a 59-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man.

Police responded to a call at 7:23 a.m. that morning about the fight where it was reported that Patterson first got into a fight with the woman. The 32-year-old man saw the fight and attempted to intervene, but according to police, Patterson intentionally hit the man with his car and then drove off.

Patterson was later apprehended by police and the two victims were both treated for their injuries.