Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization looks to move forward with western arterial project

Discussions about a possible roadway connecting south Logan to Smithfield made their way to the Nov. 8 Cache County Council meeting.

Receiving the necessary support from Utah Department of Transportation for the project, however, may not be an easy feat.

Bryan Cox — the mayor of Hyde Park and chair of the Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization — spoke about the pending project.

“What we’re here to try and accomplish is the prioritization of the western arterial,” he said. “There’s not a better time than what we have with the good representatives down at the house in Salt Lake.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.