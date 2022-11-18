Crumbl lawsuits officially head to trial in 2023

After Utah-based cookie company “Crumbl” filed several lawsuits against rival companies a few months ago, an official trial date has been set for one of the cases.

Filed in July, the lawsuits were directed towards competing companies “Crave” and “Dirty Dough” with Crumbl claiming that the two have been riding off their brand and methods, copying some of their recipes and even some of their packaging.

The case between Crumbl and Crave will take place in November 2023. Company leaders with Crave hope that the lawsuit would end peacefully between the two companies.

As for Dirty Dough, Crumbl has heavily claimed that they’ve stolen recipes, store-level data, and insider information that has been essential to the success of the Crumbl brand. Since these accusations, Dirty Dough has denied any sort of stealing of company documents. Unlike Crave, who wants the lawsuits to end peacefully, Dirty Dough is ready to aggressively fight the lawsuit.