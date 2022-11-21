Indian Child Welfare Act goes to the Supreme Court

The Indian Child Welfare Act was enacted in 1978 to stop the forced removal of Native children from their families. This act was challenged in the Supreme Court last week in the case Haaland v. Brackeen, where several white families adopting Native children in Texas argued the law is unconstitutional because it uses race to decide where a Native child is placed.

The Native American Legislative Liaison Committee is working on draft legislation for Utah's upcoming legislative session, fighting to enact a state-specific version of the federal law. Optimism for this legislation passing is high, as earlier this year a bill boosted funding and resources for the Indian Child Welfare Act in Utah.