Utah sees increase in various sicknesses moving into flu season as temperatures drop

As the temperature continues to drop in Utah, residents have noticed a drastic increase in respiratory illnesses heading into flu season.

Amanda Funai, a mother of five boys and professor at the University of Utah, describes the type of sicknesses her family has been exposed to heading into flu season, saying that her family has had many colds throughout this week and last week as well as a few stomach bugs. Funai says that it’s been difficult keeping her kids healthy and in school, especially with her youngest catching everything from his first time in preschool.

Funai believes that the sudden appearance of cold weather is something that made her family’s colds much worse.

However, Funai is just one of many parents experiencing a drastic increase in colds as the temperature continues to drop. In a statement released by MountainStar Healthcare, hospitals across the country have reported a surge in pediatric visits for illnesses ranging from the flu to COVID-19 to even Respiratory Syncytial Virus. MountainStar officials have recently shared some tips on how parents can keep their kids healthy, saying that parents shouldn’t delay seeking emergency care if needed.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu, MountainStar is recommending that people stay up-to-date on vaccinations, wash their hands regularly, cover their coughs and sneezes, clean surfaces frequently including mobile devices and door knobs, and to stay home from work or school if they’re experiencing symptoms.