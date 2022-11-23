Open house held for Bear Lake Marina expansion

By the end of 2024, the Bear Lake Marina is anticipated to double in size.

On Nov. 16, an open house was held to discuss the Bear Lake Marina Expansion Project — the construction of a new-and-improved marina for the lake planned by a partnership between the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

According to an information packet released after the open house, the new marina will have additional boat slips, launch ramps and will be deeper than before.

In 2005, the need to expand the marina was identified, according to the release. In 2016, a study was conducted by Utah State Parks to understand what the scope and cost of an expansion would be.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.