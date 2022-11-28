© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Hyrum Dam Road closed for week-long testing and bore sampling

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
An infographic highlighting the Hyrum Dam Road
Cache County

Starting Monday, November 28, Hyrum Dam Road will be closed to perform testing and bore sampling.

Homeowners in the area will have access to their homes during this week-long testing period, but road access will be closed to other car, bike, and pedestrian traffic.

Hyrum City officials are urging residents to reach out to Hyrum Dam Tender Kur Lindley at 435-512-6658, the Cache County Road Division at 435-755-1569, or the Hyrum City office itself at 435-213-7200 if they have any questions.

Hyrum Dam Road is expected to re-open on Monday, December 5.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
