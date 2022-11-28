Hyrum Dam Road closed for week-long testing and bore sampling

Starting Monday, November 28, Hyrum Dam Road will be closed to perform testing and bore sampling.

Homeowners in the area will have access to their homes during this week-long testing period, but road access will be closed to other car, bike, and pedestrian traffic.

Hyrum City officials are urging residents to reach out to Hyrum Dam Tender Kur Lindley at 435-512-6658, the Cache County Road Division at 435-755-1569, or the Hyrum City office itself at 435-213-7200 if they have any questions.

Hyrum Dam Road is expected to re-open on Monday, December 5.