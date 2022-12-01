Grand opening for Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink set for this weekend

Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is set to open in Millcreek this weekend.

The Millcreek Common Skate Loop, built with a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, is made up of over 11,000 square feet of ice making it the largest ice skating rink in the entire state. It originally opened this summer for roller skaters and skateboarders and was met with much success, but now the loop will open for its first winter.