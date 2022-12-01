© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Grand opening for Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink set for this weekend

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST
An ice skating rink full of different colored lights and ice skaters
Fox 13 News

Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is set to open in Millcreek this weekend.

The Millcreek Common Skate Loop, built with a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, is made up of over 11,000 square feet of ice making it the largest ice skating rink in the entire state. It originally opened this summer for roller skaters and skateboarders and was met with much success, but now the loop will open for its first winter.

Before the grand opening this weekend, the loop will host its first annual Millcreek Magic Ice Show from Thursday to Saturday titled “Polar Lights.” The event is already sold out, but skaters looking to hit the ice rink when it opens can go here to reserve ice skating times throughout the winter season.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
