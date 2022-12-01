© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Suspect arrested after multiple cameras were found in University of Utah bathrooms

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 1, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST
Exterior shot of a brown and grey brick building with students walking outside and riding bikes
University of Utah

A suspect has been identified and arrested after multiple cameras were found in several bathrooms of the University of Utah’s Student Life Building.

According to University Police, a patron discovered one of the cameras taped under a sink in a bathroom on the third floor of the building. This discovery prompted a thorough search in each of the bathrooms in the building and later, a second camera was discovered in an all-gender bathroom located in the basement.

Tape was also discovered in the second floor all-gender bathroom hinting that a third camera might have also been hidden away under the sink.

John McDonald, Eccles Student Life Center Director, released a statement revealing that the suspect behind the placing of the cameras had been found and arrested. It was also revealed that all other bathrooms and locker rooms in the building were searched, but no additional cameras were found.

In the statement, McDonald ensured that staff will continue to monitor and check throughout the building to make sure that no other hidden cameras were installed. Anyone impacted by the incident is being encouraged to reach out to victim advocates and support resources.

