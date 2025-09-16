USU Extension Education Highlight-Fall recipes

Pumpkin Pecan Muffins

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1 TBS. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. fine sea salt

4 tsp pumpkin pie spice, or 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp ginger, 1 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1/2 tsp allspice

½ c. vegetable oil, canola oil or olive oil, etc.

1 ¼ c. light brown sugar, lightly packed

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 c. pumpkin puree

¾ c. greek yogurt

Pecan Streusel

¼ c. salted butter, melted

1 c. all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

⅓ c. light or dark brown sugar, lightly packed

¼ c. pecan halves, finely chopped

Maple Glaze

¼ c. maple syrup

1 ½ c. (90-120g) powdered sugar, spooned and leveled

1 TBS. melted butter

¼ tsp maple extract

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin spices. Set aside. In a large bowl whisk together the oil and brown sugar until they’re well combined.

Add in one egg and whisk until it’s well combined and has lightened in color, about 30 seconds. Repeat with the next two eggs, one at a time.

Add in the pumpkin puree and Greek Yogurt and whisk until they're completely smooth.

Add in the dry ingredients and mix just until the last streak of flour is incorporated.

Cover with a lid, plastic wrap or a tea towel and set aside to rest at room temperature for 1 hour.

Pecan Streusel

Preheat the oven to 425F (218C) and line 12 muffins tins.

Combine the melted butter with the flour, brown sugar and pecans, until pea size chunks form.

Use a large cookie scooper to fill the muffin tins to the top, the batter should be enough for 12 large muffins.

Distribute the streusel evenly over the whole tops of the muffins and try to press them into the batter a little so they stick. Bake for 5 minutes at 425F.

Reduce the oven temperature to 375F and bake for another 13-15 minutes, just until the muffins no longer look wet on top and spring back when you press on the center gently.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least 10-20 minutes before serving.

Maple Glaze:

Whisk together the maple syrup, melted butter, and maple extract, and the powdered sugar until the glaze is smooth. Start with less powdered sugar and if it's too runny, add the last bit.

Drizzle over the cooled muffins and serve.

Sweet Potato Scones

2 ½ c. all-purpose flour

¼ c. packed brown sugar

3 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp salt

1/3 c. butter, cold, cut to small pieces

1 large egg lightly beaten

1 c. mashed sweet potato, from 1 medium sweet potato

1/3 c. buttermilk

For the honey glaze:

1 ½ c. powdered sugar

1/8 c. honey

¼ c. milk

pinch of salt

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.

Cut the butter into the flour mixture using a pastry cutter until the mixture looks like a coarse meal.

In another bowl, stir together the mashed sweet potato, the buttermilk, and the egg. Pour this liquid mixture over the dry ingredients. Stir until the powders are moistened. Turn the dough over on a lightly floured board and knead briefly just until the dough comes together.

Pat and shape the dough into an 8-inch circle. Cut the circle into 8 wedges. Place the wedges in the baking sheet that is lined with parchment paper, leaving an inch apart in between them. Bake the scones at 400°F for 15-20 minutes, or until the scones are golden.

Make the Honey Glaze:

Stir together powdered sugar, milk, honey and salt until the mixture is smooth. If you prefer a thicker glaze, add more powdered sugar to adjust the consistency.

Butternut Mac and Cheese

1 large butternut squash, or about 4 cups cubed

2 shallots, roughly chopped, ⅔ cup (can also use onion)

2 cans vegetable or chicken broth

1 lb. macaroni or shell pasta

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

1½ tsp. salt

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. ground sage

¼ tsp. nutmeg

Freshly ground black pepper

1½ cups milk (can also use unsweetened almond milk)

6 ounces grated sharp cheddar cheese, about 2½ cups

6 ounces grated Gruyere cheese, about 2½ cups

1½ ounces finely grated pecorino cheese, ½ cup

For the topping:

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

1½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Preheat the oven to 375°F,and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

In a large saucepan sauté shallots in olive oil. Once nicely browned add in the vegetable or chicken broth along with the butternut squash cubes, cover, and simmer on low until squash is tender. Approx. 20 minutes. Cool.

While squash is cooling bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare the pasta according to the package instructions, cooking just until al dente. Reserve 1½ cups of the starchy pasta water before draining. Set cooked pasta aside.

Measure 2-3 cups at a time of the cooked soft squash into a blender along with the broth and the shallots, balsamic vinegar, salt, onion powder, garlic powder, sage, nutmeg, and several grinds of pepper. Blend all squash until creamy. Add any of the reserved pasta water needed if the mixture is too thick.

Return the pasta pot to the stove and heat the milk over medium heat. Stir in the squash sauce and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or until warmed through. Whisking constantly, gradually add the cheddar, Gruyere, and pecorino cheeses, making sure each addition is fully melted before adding the next. Whisk until all the cheese is fully melted and the sauce is creamy, then add the pasta and stir until coated.

Make the topping: In a small bowl, place the panko and olive oil. Toss to combine.

Preheat the oven broiler and transfer the pasta to the prepared baking dish. Top with the panko and broil for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the topping is crisp and browned.

Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Almond Pear Tart (slightly modified from Taste of Home)

Dough for single-crust pie

¾ c. plus 2 teaspoons sugar, divided

3-4 TBS. all-purpose flour (depends on how juicy the pears are)

4 c. sliced peeled fresh pears (about 4 medium)

½ tsp. almond extract

3 TBS. sliced almonds

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into a 10-in. circle. Transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a large bowl, toss pear slices with almond extract. Combine ¾ cup sugar and flour; and toss with pears to coat. Spoon over the crust to within 2 in. of edges. Fold up edges of crust over filling, leaving center uncovered. Sprinkle with remaining sugar.

Bake at 450° for 15 minutes or until crust is golden and filling is bubbly. Sprinkle with almonds; bake 5 minutes longer. Using the parchment, slide tart onto a wire rack to cool.

OPTION: A fun addition is to spread the crust with a thin layer of marzipan paste before adding the pear mixture.Bake as listed.

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

1 TBS. olive oil

1 white onion, peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

2 c. vegetable broth

1-2 whole carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and roughly chopped

1 medium (about 3–4 lb.) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and diced

1 sprig fresh sage

1/8 tsp. each of ground cinnamon, cayenne, and nutmeg

½ c. unsweetened coconut milk

salt and pepper, to taste

optional garnishes: smoked paprika, extra drizzle of unsweetened coconut milk, or sour cream.

Add the oil (optional), onion, garlic, vegetable broth, carrot, apple, butternut squash, sage, cayenne, cinnamon and nutmeg to a small (3-quart) slow cooker or large (6-quart) slow cooker. Toss briefly to combine. Cook for 4-6 hours on LOW, or 2-3 hours on HIGH, or until the squash is completely tender and mashes easily with a fork. Remove and discard the sage. Stir in the coconut milk.

Use an immersion blender to purée the soup until smooth.

Season and serve: Season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm, topped with your desired garnishes.