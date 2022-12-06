Logan Regional Hospital gets an 'A' in a new safety survey

The Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital was given an “A” grade in the latest LeapFrog Hospital Safety Grade survey.

LeapFrog Group, a nationally recognized nonprofit, reviews hospitals across the country and grades them based on over thirty national performance safety measures such as the number of medical errors and systems in place to prevent harm.

Logan Regional Hospital got top marks in practices to prevent errors, as well as doctors, nurses and staff, which measures things like communication between staff and leadership. It fell further behind in the infections category.

Intermountain caregivers all receive Zero Harm training, including policies to encourage caregivers to always double-check for patient care and speak up about safety concerns.