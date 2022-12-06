Utah Tech University student falls to his death from balcony, campus peers mourn his loss

A Utah Tech University student fell to his death early Sunday morning after falling off a dorm building’s balcony.

Police received a 911 call regarding the incident at around 2:30 a.m. where they learned that a student, now identified as 18-year-old Peyton Hall from South Jordan, had fallen from the balcony of his suite. The suite was located on the fifth floor of the Campus View Suites II student housing unit.

Officers with the Utah Tech Police Department quickly responded and upon arriving at the scene, they attempted several lifesaving efforts. Once paramedics arrived, Hall was pronounced dead. He was a freshman at the university.

As of Sunday afternoon, Interim Chief Ron Bridge with the university’s police department says that the death was being investigated as a “tragic accident” with several interviews being conducted with witnesses at the scene.

Several of Hall’s friends and other peers at the university have been mourning the tragic loss of the young student. CarolAnn Samani, a friend of Hall’s, says that everybody loved him and that it’s hard to believe that he’s gone. Samani says she wants the world to know that he was a great friend, a great brother to his siblings, and a great son to his parents.

Like Samani, many other people have been shaken up over Hall’s death, sharing some of their memories of him and preparing to hold events to mourn his loss. A candlelight vigil will be held for Hall on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the North Encampment Mall.

Counseling services from mental health professionals from the university’s Booth Wellness Center have been offered to students at the Campus View Suites and will continue to be offered throughout the coming weeks.