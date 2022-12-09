Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase in Sardine Canyon

A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a pole in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday.

Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop at the command of police as well as four additional misdemeanors and a single infraction.

On Monday around 5 p.m., according to an affidavit filed with the court, Utah Highway Patrol troopers in Box Elder County received multiple reports of a reckless northbound driver in Sardine Canyon. It was also reported the vehicle had been stolen in Brigham City.

