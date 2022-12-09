New app allows drivers to report roadkill in Utah

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is creating a new app that will help users submit faster reports of roadkill to cleanup crews.

The app, called the Utah Roadkill Reporter, is available for free in the Google Play Store and Apple’s App store. It will give drivers the ability to report a location and provide a description for any dead animals they see on or near roads. Not only that, but photos of the animal can also be uploaded and reported to help crews identify the carcass easier.

However, the app isn’t just designed to make it easier for drivers to report roadkill, data collected from the app will help officials learn how to reduce collisions with animals. Blair Stringham, DWR Utah Migration Initiative Coordinator, said in a press release that the new app will help track exactly when and where collisions occur, which will help officials identify hot spots of animal traffic on Utah highways.

In 2022, thousands of animal collisions were reported with 4,900 reports of deer collisions, 166 reported elk collisions, and 20 reported moose collisions. Officials say that the actual number could be much higher, even twice as high, because not all collisions are reported.

Stringham says that by working with UDOT and other partners, officials can install fencing, wildlife overpasses, underpasses, and other types of structures to reduce collisions and keep both people and wildlife safe.