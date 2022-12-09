USU's Reindeer Express allows kids to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer

After being put on hold for COVID-19, the Reindeer Express came back to Utah State University's Logan campus this month, allowing families to meet Santa and some of his reindeer.

Families were bused up to USU’s barn to enjoy the festivities. Right when they walked in, kids were able to pick out an elf name to wear around the event. Names ranged from nutmeg to gingerbread and allowed kids to get into the Christmas spirit. Families were able to see Santa's reindeer, along with other animals including ponies, calves and camels.

Hot chocolate and candied nuts were sold. Kids lined up to sit on Santa’s lap while others outside were enjoying sleigh rides. A crowd gathered around the reindeer’s pen where Comet and Cupid were checked by USU’s veterinarians, along with the help of Isaac Bott, one of the only veterinarians who provides reproductive services for reindeer. They pronounced them strong and healthy enough to guide Santa’s sleigh around the world.

One of the goals of the Reindeer Express is to educate people on USU's Veterinary Medicine Program. Those interested talked to representatives and learned more about the program, which will soon be able to allow students to complete all four years of schooling in Utah, something they were unable to accomplish in the past.

The Reindeer Express brought people from all around the county to come and enjoy the event. Michael Bishop, director of academic and student services for the College of Veterinary Medicine, said to the Statesman that it takes about 150 volunteers to run this event and allow visitors to enjoy an evening together.

