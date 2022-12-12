© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Golden eagle released in the wild after nine months of rehabilitation

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST
A golden eagle begins to fly as it's let out of a carrier in a dusty field. A person stands by the carrier.
Best Friends Animal Society
/
St. George News

A golden eagle was released back into the wild after nine months at a Utah wildlife rehabilitation program.

The eagle was found critically injured on a roadside in Arizona in late February and brought to the Best Friend Animal Society’s Wild Friends program in Kanab, Utah. They diagnosed the bird with lead poisoning, which had caused major digestive issues, and performed multiple surgeries.

Nine months later, after intense training to re-train the eagle’s atrophied muscles, it was released back into the wild in Arizona.

A common way eagles get lead poisoning is by scavenging animal remains left by hunters, so the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is encouraging hunters to switch to copper bullets.

When encountering injured wildlife on the road, Wild Friends suggests calling the closest wildlife rehabilitation center for assistance and staying with the animal to prevent it from leaving the scene or encountering other animals.

Tags
Utah News UPRWildlife
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content