Gov. Cox passes executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST
Someone holding a phone with the TikTok logo on the screen.
Pixabay
/

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Monday banning TikTok on state-owned devices, effective immediately.

There has been growing concern about cybersecurity and the Chinese-owned app, with other states like Texas and Maryland already issuing similar bans.

The executive order restricts any agency or employees of an agency from downloading or using the TikTok app or website on any state-owned electronic device, including phones, laptops and tablets.

The Utah Department of Transportation’s TikTok account had already been taken down by Monday morning.

According to the Governor’s Office, the Chinese government has legal authority to compel Chinese companies to provide the government with data such as intellectual property or personal data. TikTok reportedly has over one hundred million users in the United States.

The executive order can be found here.

