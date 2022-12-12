© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM MST
Grayscaled image of a man pointing a gun at the camera
Max Kleinen
/
Unsplash

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.

A probable cause statement filed by West Valley Police reveals that Steed reportedly threw a water bottle at a victim’s vehicle from his own vehicle. When the victim got out of their car to confront Steed, they allegedly grabbed his beard and tried attacking him. Police even noted that Steed’s beard was missing upon his arrest.

Steed admitted to police that he shot the victim in the chest once with his pistol. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but it’s being reported that they are expected to survive.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
