Road rage shooting suspect arrested in West Valley

The suspect behind a road rage-induced shooting that took place in West Valley Friday night has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

33-year-old Kevin Steed was booked into the jail on one felony count of Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury. He is currently being held without bail.

A probable cause statement filed by West Valley Police reveals that Steed reportedly threw a water bottle at a victim’s vehicle from his own vehicle. When the victim got out of their car to confront Steed, they allegedly grabbed his beard and tried attacking him. Police even noted that Steed’s beard was missing upon his arrest.

Steed admitted to police that he shot the victim in the chest once with his pistol. The victim was later transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but it’s being reported that they are expected to survive.