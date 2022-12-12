© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Utah Highway Patrol releases annual year-end statistics

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published December 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM MST
A white highway patrol vehicle driving down the road with their lights blaring.
Eric Brown
/
Fox 13 News

Utah Highway Patrol’s annual year-end statistics were recently released, showing data on crashes and traffic stops throughout the state.

From January 1 to December 5 2022, 55,299 total crashes were recorded in Utah. Of that total number, 284 of those crashes were fatal, a 3% increase from last year’s amount of fatal crashes. That total number of accidents on Utah’s streets and highways is just a 1% decrease from last year’s amount.

In addition, it was also reported that there were 23 wrong-way crashes on all roads this year with 16 of them being on highways under UHP jurisdiction. Of those crashes, seven of them were fatal and five were “UHP crashes.”

UHP also shared the following data for a variety of different categories:

Category20212022
Total contacts280,013289,065
DUI arrests3,7512,871
Seatbelt violations13,67814,455
Speeding123,234124,860
Equipment safety39,08041,332
Wrong-way drivers158127
100+ mph4,7295,946
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
