Utah Highway Patrol releases annual year-end statistics

Utah Highway Patrol’s annual year-end statistics were recently released, showing data on crashes and traffic stops throughout the state.

From January 1 to December 5 2022, 55,299 total crashes were recorded in Utah. Of that total number, 284 of those crashes were fatal, a 3% increase from last year’s amount of fatal crashes. That total number of accidents on Utah’s streets and highways is just a 1% decrease from last year’s amount.

In addition, it was also reported that there were 23 wrong-way crashes on all roads this year with 16 of them being on highways under UHP jurisdiction. Of those crashes, seven of them were fatal and five were “UHP crashes.”

UHP also shared the following data for a variety of different categories: