Search and rescue looking for missing skier near Solitude Mountain

A search is currently underway for a missing skier who never returned from his trip to Solitude Mountain Resort on Monday.

Unified Police say that the skier was supposed to return by 2 p.m., but by late Monday night, his vehicle was still parked in the resort’s parking lot.

Search and rescue crews have been tasked with locating the male individual with the mission being headquartered at Solitude’s lodge. Officials say that these crews are searching both in and near the resort, but don’t have a specific location where he could be located.

As of now, the skier’s name and age haven’t been released, the only thing known about the missing person is that he is male.