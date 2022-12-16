© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Nativity scene debuts at Utah State Capitol

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST
With this debut, Utah has joined with 42 other states that featured a nativity scene at their state capitals.

On Dec. 17, a nativity scene will be displayed at the Utah State Capitol for the first time. Visitors can visit the temporary display from 1-4 p.m. at the bottom of the South Steps of the Capitol Building. With this debut, Utah has joined with 42 other states that featured a nativity scene at their state capitals.

"It highlights the miracle of birth and new life and the inherent dignity of each and every human being," said Jack Goodwin, coordinator of the Utah State Capitol Nativity, "regardless of their beliefs."

If you miss the debut on Dec. 17, you can catch the display once more at the same location on Christmas Eve.

