New legislation bans TikTok from federal devices

The U.S. Senate passed new legislation to ban TikTok from federal devices. The vote was unanimous to approve the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, sponsored by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri.

Hawley introduced the act amongst growing concerns for the security of users' data, specifically from the Chinese government.

Gov. Cox signed an executive order on Mon. that banned state agencies or employees from downloading the app or visiting it on state-issued devices, due to similar concerns of security.