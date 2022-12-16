© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

New legislation bans TikTok from federal devices

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST
Someone holding a phone with the TikTok logo on the screen.
Pixabay
/

The U.S. Senate passed new legislation to ban TikTok from federal devices. The vote was unanimous to approve the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, sponsored by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri.

Hawley introduced the act amongst growing concerns for the security of users' data, specifically from the Chinese government.

Gov. Cox signed an executive order on Mon. that banned state agencies or employees from downloading the app or visiting it on state-issued devices, due to similar concerns of security.

Clayre Scott
A long time lover of NPR and radio reporting, Clayre Scott joined UPR in August of 2021 as the producer of the weekly podcast UnDisciplined. She began reporting in 2022 and now enjoys telling stories through sound and getting weekly texts from her family after hearing her on the radio. Along with her work at UPR, Clayre is attending Utah State University to get her degree in Broadcast Journalism, with time on the side to study Political Science and Art History.
See stories by Clayre Scott
