Salt Lake City is the best city in the U.S. to start a side hustle

A new study from LLC found that Salt Lake City is the best city to start a side hustle in 2023. The study analyzed factors such as unemployment rates, commute time, and access to the internet.

Salt Lake City has several components that make it the ideal environment for those starting a side hustle. The low commute time leaves availability during the workweek to focus on personal projects; the unemployment rate is just two-point-one percent; and ninety-five percent of residents own a smartphone, creating opportunities for those who want to conduct their work online. What bumped it to first place was affordability, with Utah's low income tax rate of 4.95%.