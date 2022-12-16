© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Salt Lake City is the best city in the U.S. to start a side hustle

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published December 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST
In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub in New York. The three biggest food delivery companies, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, sued the City of New York in 2021 over its law to permanently limit the amount they can charge restaurants that use their services.
Mark Lennihan
/
AP
In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub in New York.

A new study from LLC found that Salt Lake City is the best city to start a side hustle in 2023. The study analyzed factors such as unemployment rates, commute time, and access to the internet.

Salt Lake City has several components that make it the ideal environment for those starting a side hustle. The low commute time leaves availability during the workweek to focus on personal projects; the unemployment rate is just two-point-one percent; and ninety-five percent of residents own a smartphone, creating opportunities for those who want to conduct their work online. What bumped it to first place was affordability, with Utah's low income tax rate of 4.95%.

Clayre Scott
A long time lover of NPR and radio reporting, Clayre Scott joined UPR in August of 2021 as the producer of the weekly podcast UnDisciplined. She began reporting in 2022 and now enjoys telling stories through sound and getting weekly texts from her family after hearing her on the radio. Along with her work at UPR, Clayre is attending Utah State University to get her degree in Broadcast Journalism, with time on the side to study Political Science and Art History.
See stories by Clayre Scott
