© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah’s unemployment rate ticks upward; Cache Valley sees 2.7% change over past year

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
639ca4e513939.jpg
Photo courtesy of Utah Department of Workforce Services
Utah’s employment rate increased 2.6% over the past year, according to the latest numbers by the state Department of Workforce Services. This file photo depicts a job fair the department held in March 2020.

Utah’s employment rate for November increased about 2.6% over the past year, according to the latest numbers by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021.

The state’s current job count stands at 1,688,600.

November’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.2%, according to DWS. Approximately 38,200 Utahns are unemployed. The November national unemployment rate is unchanged at 3.7%.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalUnemploymentCache Valley
Related Content