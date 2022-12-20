Utah’s unemployment rate ticks upward; Cache Valley sees 2.7% change over past year

Utah’s employment rate for November increased about 2.6% over the past year, according to the latest numbers by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 43,100 jobs since November 2021.

The state’s current job count stands at 1,688,600.

November’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up one-tenth of a percentage point to 2.2%, according to DWS. Approximately 38,200 Utahns are unemployed. The November national unemployment rate is unchanged at 3.7%.

