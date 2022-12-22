Utah Hogel Zoo to celebrate neurodiversity with sensory-friendly events

The new event will celebrate neuro-diverse individuals who are sensitive to high noise levels, visuals, and smells. The zoo’s yearly holiday event, Zoolights, will be presented in the evening without the typical flashing and strobing effects, and the music and sound effects will be turned down.

The Zoo will also offer sensory-friendly activities including demonstrations, keeper interaction and animal training.

Neurodiversity Celebration Day is Tuesday, December 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ZooLights Silent Night runs from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on December 27 only. For ticket information visit: Neurodiversity Celebration & Silent Night - Utah's Hogle Zoo.