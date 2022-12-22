© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Utah Hogel Zoo to celebrate neurodiversity with sensory-friendly events

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published December 22, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST
Hogel Zoo logo.jpg
Hogel Zoo
/
UPR
Hogel Zoo

The new event will celebrate neuro-diverse individuals who are sensitive to high noise levels, visuals, and smells. The zoo’s yearly holiday event, Zoolights, will be presented in the evening without the typical flashing and strobing effects, and the music and sound effects will be turned down.

The Zoo will also offer sensory-friendly activities including demonstrations, keeper interaction and animal training.

Neurodiversity Celebration Day is Tuesday, December 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ZooLights Silent Night runs from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on December 27 only. For ticket information visit: Neurodiversity Celebration & Silent Night - Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
