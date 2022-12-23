Utah mom receives $500 in act of kindness, pays it forward to homeless shelter

A Utah mom who was given $500 in a random act of kindness returned the favor to a local homeless shelter by paying it forward.

Sierra Sandoval, her four-year-old son, and her six-month-old baby daughter were at the Layton Walmart on Monday when a stranger approached her at the check-out line as she was buying her groceries. The stranger, a little boy, handed Sandoval an envelope and told her that he wanted to spread the holiday spirit.

Opening the envelope once she got to her car, Sandoval was shocked to find $500 and instantly burst into tears. She says that her family has been stressed due to medicine shortages for her daughter, who was recently in the hospital because she had RSV, and that this was definitely a happy surprise. Sandoval is hoping to find out whoever gave her the money so she can tell them “Thank you.”

However, Sandoval opted to not keep the money for herself, instead paying it forward to those in her community who are in need. Spending most of the cash to buy toothbrushes, canned fruit and vegetables, soup, toilet paper, and any other items that homeless people might need, Sandoval donated the items to the Lantern House in Ogden.

Lauren Navidomskis, Executive Director of the shelter, says that Sandoval’s act of kindness is exactly how nonprofit homeless shelters survive during the winter time and that her help has gone a long way, especially with the shelter in need of toilet paper.

Sandoval hopes that the young boy and his family who gave her the money see how she paid their act of kindness forward.