Tremonton Animal Control seeks donations to save sheltered dogs

The Tremonton-Garland Police Department is seeking donations to help save the lives of sheltered animals.

“The Tremonton Animal control is starting a pilot dog adoption program, and we need your help,” reads a Facebook post by the police department. “The shelter is accepting volunteers and is in dire need of financial support and dog food.”

Starting Jan. 2, the police department will begin accepting in-person donations and are working on setting up an online donation link.

