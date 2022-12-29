© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Tremonton Animal Control seeks donations to save sheltered dogs

Utah Public Radio | By The Herald Journal Staff
Published December 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST
63ac7db03cb6a.jpg
Photo courtesy of Tremonton-Garland Police Department
'The Tremonton Animal control is starting a pilot dog adoption program, and we need your help,' reads a Facebook post by the Tremonton-Garland Police Department. 'The shelter is accepting volunteers and is in dire need of financial support and dog food.'

The Tremonton-Garland Police Department is seeking donations to help save the lives of sheltered animals.

“The Tremonton Animal control is starting a pilot dog adoption program, and we need your help,” reads a Facebook post by the police department. “The shelter is accepting volunteers and is in dire need of financial support and dog food.”

Starting Jan. 2, the police department will begin accepting in-person donations and are working on setting up an online donation link.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

