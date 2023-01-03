Small plane crash at Provo Airport leaves 3 injured, 1 dead

Three people were injured and one person was killed after a small plane crash Monday at the Provo Airport.

Provo City officials say that the crash happened “immediately after takeoff” around 11:35 a.m, with one person dying at the scene, another being taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and two others receiving only minor injuries. Their identities and information regarding where the plane was headed has not been made available.

Brian Torgersen, Provo Airport manager, describes the crash as “devastating” and says that it’s incredible two people made it out relatively uninjured, but that everyone is heartbroken for the families and for those involved.

Following the crash, the airport was shut down and officials say it will remain closed until at least noon on Tuesday. Officials also say that the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a full investigation regarding the crash.