upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

DNA of Idaho murder suspect found at crime scene

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST
crime_scene.jpg
DPP Law
/
Flickr

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow was found at the crime scene, according to court documents that were unsealed Thursday.

28-year-old Bryan Kohlberger arrived in Idaho on Wednesday on a law enforcement jet after being arrested in Pennsylvania.

He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the case that caught the nation's attention.

Kohlberger appeared today in court in Latah County and this allowed court documents to be unsealed, shedding light on what evidence investigators used to arrest him.

Kohlberger’s DNA was found on a knife sheath at the scene of the murders.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
