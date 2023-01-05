© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Family killed in Enoch identified

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST
Utah man pleads guilty to child abuse homicide in hanging.
aclu-ms.org
/

Police have identified the eight people found dead in an Enoch, Utah home Wednesday.

The three adults were identified as Gail Earl, her daughter Tausha Haight and Haight’s husband Mike Haight. The five minors were identified as Haight’s five children, a four-year-old boy, a seven-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, a twelve-year-old girl, and a seventeen-year-old girl.

Police identified Mike Haight as the suspect in the killings saying that the evidence suggests he took his own life after killing the seven others.

All eight people were shot dead. The bodies were discovered when officers visited the family’s home for a welfare check.

Tags
Utah News UPREnoch Citymurder
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content