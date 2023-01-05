Family killed in Enoch identified

Police have identified the eight people found dead in an Enoch, Utah home Wednesday.

The three adults were identified as Gail Earl, her daughter Tausha Haight and Haight’s husband Mike Haight. The five minors were identified as Haight’s five children, a four-year-old boy, a seven-year-old boy, a seven-year-old girl, a twelve-year-old girl, and a seventeen-year-old girl.

Police identified Mike Haight as the suspect in the killings saying that the evidence suggests he took his own life after killing the seven others.

All eight people were shot dead. The bodies were discovered when officers visited the family’s home for a welfare check.