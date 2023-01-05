© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Great Salt Lake needs a rescue plan now, according to a new report

Utah Public Radio | By Sheri Quinn
Published January 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST
GSL Collapse Report .jpg
UPR
/
UPR
Briefing on Collapse of Great Salt Lake

Just before the start of the 2023 legislative session on January 17, authors of the new briefing Emergency measures needed to rescue Great Salt Lake from ongoing collapse, are calling on lawmakers to implement an emergency rescue plan, one that will dramatically increase the water flow into Great Salt Lake.

According to the report, the lake is now 10 feet below its minimal healthy level, and it stated emergency measures are needed the first half of this year to avoid catastrophic changes in the Great Salt Lake system. The authors recommended setting a minimum streamflow requirement of 2.5 million acre-feet per year, which, according to the authors, translates to a 30-50% reduction in consumptive water use in the Great Salt Lake watershed.

The report said consequences of a collapsed lake ecosystem include air and water pollution, loss of industry, and collapsed agricultural production.

More about the briefing from the Great Salt Lake Collaborative:

Utah lawmakers haven't done enough to save Great Salt Lake so far, report warns (sltrib.com)

Researchers, environmental groups call for 'emergency rescue' of Great Salt Lake (fox13now.com)

Tags
Utah News UPRGreat Salt LakeSheri Quinn
Sheri Quinn
Sheri's career in radio began at 7 years old in Los Angeles, California with a secret little radio tucked under her bed that she'd fall asleep with, while listening to The Dr. Demento Radio Show. She went on to produce the first science radio show in Utah in 1999 and has been reporting local, national and international stories ever since. After a stint as news director at KZYX on northern California's Lost Coast, she landed back at UPR in 2021.
See stories by Sheri Quinn
Related Content