Utah News

Utah non-profit leads push to legalize psychedelics

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST
A new non-profit organization, Utah Mushroom Therapy, is pushing to legalize psychedelics in Utah.

The organization calls on Utah legislators to pass a bill that permits psilocybin for clinical and academic use.

The bill would also provide protection for those practicing under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Founder of Utah Mushroom Therapy Bridger Lee Jensen said this movement is about bringing psilocybin to people who need it in a mental health crisis.

Jensen also stated that this is not about encouraging or excusing the use of illegal drugs.

