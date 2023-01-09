Two pandemic assistance programs for food and rent are ending soon

Two pandemic-era assistance programs are coming to an end in the coming months. Utah was given $344 million through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program. So far, they’ve paid out $278 million and funds are anticipated to dry out by the end of March. Applications for the program will no longer be available after Feb. 5, 2023. Over 100,000 applications have been processed so far.

Food stamps, officially called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is also ending its emergency monthly increase in March. Each eligible household received an average increase of $175 to $200. The change will impact all 74,000 Utah households receiving SNAP benefits, though nothing else about the program will change.