Utah News

Two pandemic assistance programs for food and rent are ending soon

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST
Two paper bags full of groceries, including bananas, bread, and apples.
Maria Lin Kim
/
Unsplash

Two pandemic-era assistance programs are coming to an end in the coming months. Utah was given $344 million through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program. So far, they’ve paid out $278 million and funds are anticipated to dry out by the end of March. Applications for the program will no longer be available after Feb. 5, 2023. Over 100,000 applications have been processed so far.

Food stamps, officially called Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is also ending its emergency monthly increase in March. Each eligible household received an average increase of $175 to $200. The change will impact all 74,000 Utah households receiving SNAP benefits, though nothing else about the program will change.

Other programs are still available for Utahns in need of assistance, such as the HEAT program for energy and water assistance, education assistance and employment assistance. Those in need can contact their local community action agency or call 211 for more information.

Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
