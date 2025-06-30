Eating the Past: Make two, share one

A recipe for brandied friendship fruit starter and cake like the one described in this episode comes from 12tomatoes.com.

There are innumerable recipes on the web for the sourdough starter-based Amish Friendship Bread, including the website called The Friendship Bread Kitchen, which offers hundreds of recipes and tips for making and sharing Amish Friendship Bread variations.

That website was founded by author Darien Gee, who was so inspired by her first batch of Friendship Bread that she decided to write a novel about friendships formed through shared food. That novel, aptly named Friendship Bread, became first in a series of novels about characters in the fictional town of Avalon, Illinois, and a series of cookbooks. Although Gee has stepped away from the The Friendship Bread Kitchen website, it remains active today under new facilitators. There you can also download for free one of their cookbooks: Quick and Easy Amish Friendship Bread Recipes or Amish Friendship Bread Recipes With a Twist.



A good recipe for Friendship Tea (also known as Russian Friendship Tea) can be found at the Southern Living website.

For a discussion of how this tea mix came to be called “Russian Tea,” see the story at flavorycooking.com.

NPR also featured a story on friendship bread at npr.org: “The Friendship Bread Project: Can Baking Promote Unity in a Divided World?”.

And for some just-because bonus content, here’s a video from Rachel’s English about how to correctly pronounce “Worcestershire.”