upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

New app offering on-demand snow removal

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST
The app GreenPal provides lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering on-demand snow removal.

This app launched in the Salt Lake City area this week, connecting homeowners with local snow removal professionals.

GreenPal works similarly to other apps like Angie’s List and Uber, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.

Other than Salt Lake City, GreenPal says it will be available in Layton, West Jordan, Sandy, Bountiful, Herriman, Clearfield, South Jordan and West Valley.

A list of zip codes where GreenPal is available is online at yourgreenpal.com.

Utah News WinterssnowApps
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
