New app offering on-demand snow removal

The app GreenPal provides lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering on-demand snow removal.

This app launched in the Salt Lake City area this week, connecting homeowners with local snow removal professionals.

GreenPal works similarly to other apps like Angie’s List and Uber, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.

Other than Salt Lake City, GreenPal says it will be available in Layton, West Jordan, Sandy, Bountiful, Herriman, Clearfield, South Jordan and West Valley.

A list of zip codes where GreenPal is available is online at yourgreenpal.com.

