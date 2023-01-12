© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

Saratoga Springs high school student injured after shots fired into team bus

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 12, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Red stop sign on side of yellow bus
Robin Jonathan Deutsch
/
Unsplash

A student was left injured after a Saratoga Springs high school team was shot by a passing vehicle while on their bus.

The Westlake High School girls wrestling team was coming back from a meet at Utah Valley University where their bus was struck by several rounds of a pellet or airsoft gun at around 9 p.m.

A statement made by the Alpine School District says that white pickup truck had pulled up alongside the bus and fired, damaging multiple windows and giving one student minor injuries. An investigation has been launched by police and they are encouraging anybody with information on who the suspect might be to call either the police department or the Utah Highway Patrol.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
