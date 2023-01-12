Utah found to be third most interested state in electric bikes

A new analysis from experts at icebike.org reveals that Utah is the third most interested state in electric bikes.

This study placed Utah behind Hawaii, which was first and California, which was second in interest in electric bikes.

These bike experts analyzed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword “electric bike” across each state over the last 12 months.

Results also showed that searches for “electric bike” hit an all-time high in the summer of 2022. On the opposite end of the scale, the least interested state in electric bikes is Mississippi.

