© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah found to be third most interested state in electric bikes

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST
e-bike in the forest
Pixabay
Results also showed that searches for “electric bike” hit an all-time high in the summer of 2022.

A new analysis from experts at icebike.org reveals that Utah is the third most interested state in electric bikes.

This study placed Utah behind Hawaii, which was first and California, which was second in interest in electric bikes.

These bike experts analyzed Google Trends data of searches for the keyword “electric bike” across each state over the last 12 months.

Results also showed that searches for “electric bike” hit an all-time high in the summer of 2022. On the opposite end of the scale, the least interested state in electric bikes is Mississippi.

Tags
Utah News UPRBike Utahgoogle dataBikes
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content