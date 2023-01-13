Midway family raises $100,000 to send generators to Ukraine

Almost a year since the war in Ukraine began, several Midway students and their families are working to make a special impact on those still suffering from the war.

The Lockhead family is one of those families wanting to help Ukraine, saying that they used to live their and that their granddaughter was adopted from there. KLynn and Robert Lochead say that because of their connections to that country, they felt like they had to do something.

Thus, the family helped rase about $100,000 that will be used to buy generators for hospitals and medical clinics dealing with power outages.

KLynn Lockhead says that air sirens go off every day in Ukraine and there are constant power outages, but people still try to live their lives, so they just wanted to do something small that would go a long way.

Additionally, the family is taking some special messages of hope made by students from Midway Elementary on their next trip to Ukraine. Those special messages contain drawings of hearts and the Ukrainian flag as well as additional symbols and messages meant to show Ukraine that they are supported and loved overseas.