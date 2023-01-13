Resolution proposes new Halloween celebration date

Halloween fell on a Monday last year, but you may have celebrated it the Friday or Saturday before, or perhaps just carved out the whole weekend for festivities. With school, work, and other weekday responsibilities, celebrating Halloween on the 31st can sometimes be an inconvenience.

This is why Majority Assistant Whip Kirk Cullimore, a republican from Draper, is proposing a new resolution that would encourage Utah communities to mark Halloween on their calendars… not on the 31st, but on the last Friday of October every year.

If passed during the upcoming legislative session, families and communities – including businesses – would be encouraged to celebrate on the 27th this year, not the following Tuesday.

If you’re dedicated to the holiday and already making plans, don’t worry. Cullimore said no one will be forced to follow this guideline, if anything, it’s just another opportunity to get together and eat candy.