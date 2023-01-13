© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Resolution proposes new Halloween celebration date

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published January 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST
halloween-1773447_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Halloween fell on a Monday last year, but you may have celebrated it the Friday or Saturday before, or perhaps just carved out the whole weekend for festivities. With school, work, and other weekday responsibilities, celebrating Halloween on the 31st can sometimes be an inconvenience.

This is why Majority Assistant Whip Kirk Cullimore, a republican from Draper, is proposing a new resolution that would encourage Utah communities to mark Halloween on their calendars… not on the 31st, but on the last Friday of October every year.

If passed during the upcoming legislative session, families and communities – including businesses – would be encouraged to celebrate on the 27th this year, not the following Tuesday.

If you’re dedicated to the holiday and already making plans, don’t worry. Cullimore said no one will be forced to follow this guideline, if anything, it’s just another opportunity to get together and eat candy.

Tags
Utah News UPRHalloween2023 Utah Legislative Session
Clayre Scott
A long time lover of NPR and radio reporting, Clayre Scott joined UPR in August of 2021 as the producer of the weekly podcast UnDisciplined. She began reporting in 2022 and now enjoys telling stories through sound and getting weekly texts from her family after hearing her on the radio. Along with her work at UPR, Clayre is attending Utah State University to get her degree in Broadcast Journalism, with time on the side to study Political Science and Art History.
See stories by Clayre Scott
Related Content