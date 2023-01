A candlelight vigil was held for the seven Haight family members found tragically killed inside their Enoch home.

According to police, Tausha Haight, her five children and mother, Gail Earl, were shot and killed inside the family’s home on January 4 by Tausha’s husband, Michael.

On Friday night, the Enoch community gathered at the Enoch City Recreation Center to honor the family with tributes and mementos.