Movie theaters offering free popcorn on National Popcorn Day

This Thursday, January 19, is National Popcorn Day and several theater chains throughout Utah will offer free popcorn.

Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president, says that the company wants to participate in the national holiday by thanking its loyal guests with free popcorn. On top of that, Megaplex will also be offering 2023 MegaTub or NFT popcorn refills.

For those who can’t make it to the movies, Megaplex popcorn can be delivered to your home or office through DoorDash or UberEats, so you can still enjoy fresh and free popcorn without needing to go out.