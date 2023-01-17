© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Movie theaters offering free popcorn on National Popcorn Day

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 17, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
A bucket of popcorn
Photo Credit: Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres

This Thursday, January 19, is National Popcorn Day and several theater chains throughout Utah will offer free popcorn.

Blake Andersen, Megaplex Theatres president, says that the company wants to participate in the national holiday by thanking its loyal guests with free popcorn. On top of that, Megaplex will also be offering 2023 MegaTub or NFT popcorn refills.

For those who can’t make it to the movies, Megaplex popcorn can be delivered to your home or office through DoorDash or UberEats, so you can still enjoy fresh and free popcorn without needing to go out.

Utah News UPRHolidaysmovies
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
