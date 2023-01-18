Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for South Jordan’s Daybreak in 2025

The Salt Lake Bees announced they will be leaving Salt Lake City and will have a new stadium location in South Jordan’s Daybreak.

The Larry H. Miller Company revealed that the Minor League Baseball team will stick around for a few years, but will leave its current stadium for a new location in 2025. The Bees will play two more seasons at Smith’s Ballpark before their lease expires in the Fall of 2024. Additionally, the University of Utah revealed that their Utes baseball team will play at the stadium for the next two seasons as well.

A press release from team leadership says that the privately financed stadium moving forward, will serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for Salt Lake County’s growing southwest quadrant.

In the same statement, officials revealed that construction on the new facility will begin this year and will be built on undeveloped property between Mountain View Corridor and the TRAX line, but a specific location will be announced in the future. Other information such as amenities and renderings of the new stadium will also be released later.

Officials with the Bees expressed gratitude for their time at Smith’s Ballpark and in Salt Lake City, saying that LHM will continue to partner with community leaders to help enrich the neighborhood surrounding the current stadium.