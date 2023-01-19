© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Great Salt Lake rises a foot in elevation since last year’s historic low

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Snow-covered rocks overlooking the Great Salt Lake
Fox 13 News

Officials say that the Great Salt Lake has risen a foot since its historic low in November 2022.

For months, the lake has been on a continuous decline in water elevation but thanks to an impressive amount of snow and rainfall over the last few weeks, the lake has managed to slowly rise once more.

Typically, the Great Salt Lake rises about two feet during the winter thanks to normal precipitation, but over the last two years, the lake has struggled to meet that average increase.

Laura Haskell, Drought Coordinator with Utah’s Division of Water Resources, says that it’s good news for the lake to have already gone up as much as it did last year. With the still ongoing winter season, it’s possible for the lake to rise even more.

