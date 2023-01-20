© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
The Radon symbol floating as a graphic above dozens of uniformed houses
Fox 13 News

January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes.

Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.

Data collected by the Utah Public Health Tracking Network from 2021 shows that Salt Lake county had the highest recorded radon level of around 55 picocuries. Davis county also recorded the largest test with nearly 200.

Divver is urging all Utahns to test their properties for radon before the month is over. Tests can be purchased here for $10.95. According to the company, being exposed to radon in a home with 10 picocuries is equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes per day.

Tags
Utah News UPRhome owningTesting
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content