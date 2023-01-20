Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month

January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes.

Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.

Data collected by the Utah Public Health Tracking Network from 2021 shows that Salt Lake county had the highest recorded radon level of around 55 picocuries. Davis county also recorded the largest test with nearly 200.