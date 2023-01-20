© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

UTA to offer Free Fare February next month, offering 10 free service days

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:13 AM MST
Utah Transit Authority

The Utah Transit Authority announced it will be cutting back the number of zero fare days in February to just 10 days.

Following the success of last year’s Free Fare February, passengers will be able to ride UTA transportation for free between February 12 and February 21, coinciding with the NBA All-Star Game that will be hosted in Salt Lake City.

UTA FrontRunner and Trax trains will be free services available to all passengers along the Wasatch Front and other bus services such as UTA On-Demand, Paratransit, and Ski Buses will also be free.

Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall says that last year’s Free Fare February proved that free access to transit provided more results in cleaner air, reduced congestion, and more ridership than what UTA typically experiences. Last year, UTA ridership increased 16% on weekdays and 58% on Saturdays when transportation was made free during February.

