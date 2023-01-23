© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

BYU is offering to pay students to taste food for research

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published January 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST
Various arms holding up fried foods like onion rings against a red background
Frederick Medina
/
Unsplash

BYU’s Food Sensory Lab is recruiting students to get paid for tasting food. Professors and grad students in the lab are doing research such as testing new food items, tweaking existing recipes or recreating competitor products, and part of that process is collecting consumer data. Any students can participate, both by signing up or sometimes by walk-ins. Those who do will be paid anywhere from $5-20 per panel. BYU also has other facilities available to students for testing, such as in the Exercise Science Department.

Tags
Utah News UPRBYUFood Testing
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content