BYU is offering to pay students to taste food for research

BYU’s Food Sensory Lab is recruiting students to get paid for tasting food. Professors and grad students in the lab are doing research such as testing new food items, tweaking existing recipes or recreating competitor products, and part of that process is collecting consumer data. Any students can participate, both by signing up or sometimes by walk-ins. Those who do will be paid anywhere from $5-20 per panel. BYU also has other facilities available to students for testing, such as in the Exercise Science Department.